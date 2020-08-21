Albino kangaroo baby missing from German zoo; may be stolen

An albino sea bear cub is cleaning itself next to its mother Lucy in the outdoor enclosure of the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg, Germany, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The rarely albino sea bear cub was born on June 15, 2020 in sight of the visitors. (Jonas Klueter/dpa/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — A tiny albino baby kangaroo has gone missing from a German zoo and authorities said Friday it’s possible she may have been stolen.

The kangaroo named Mila was born last month at the Kaiserslautern zoo in southwestern Germany and has been a star attraction. She was last seen in her cage on Wednesday morning, and wasn’t there when zookeepers closed down operations that night, police told the dpa news agency.

“We’re investigating in all directions,” police told dpa. “We can’t rule out that she was stolen.”

Zoo Director Matthias Schmitt issued an appeal to the public for help in tracking down the baby, who was seldom far from her mother’s side. Heissued a photo of both together with Mila peering out of her mother’s pouch.

Schmitt said it seems unlikely that the small marsupial was snatched by a wild fox or other predator, saying there were no blood traces found anywhere.

The zoo has employed two hunters with dogs to search for the kangaroo, but so far they have had no success.

“The whole team at the zoo is hoping Mila will be found again and is in good health,” he said.