Wear red for American Heart Month

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The American Heart Association is encouraging folks along the Gulf Coast to focus on their health during American Heart Month. Kicking off American Heart Month is National Wear Red Day on Feb. 5.

In the video-centric world of TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram, the American Heart Association is inviting everyone to be the healthy, positive influencer in their own community. Record a 5-10 second video sharing your fitness goals, eating habits, or lifestyle changes saying, “Watch me…” and then post to social media channels with #WATCHME and encourage family and friends to do the same.

“Our world is different than it was a year ago and it will keep changing. American Heart Month is an ideal time to take the challenges we are facing and turn them into opportunities,” said Christin LeBoeuf, American Heart Association Executive Director. “We want to remind our communities to focus on their hearts and encourage them to get their families, friends and communities involved as well.”

Throughout February there will be several activities happening to celebrate American Heart Month:

Feb. 5: American Heart Month kicks off with National Wear Red Day when the nation comes together, igniting a wave of red from coast to coast. From landmarks to news anchors and neighborhoods to online communities; this annual groundswell unites millions of people for a common goal: the eradication of heart disease and stroke in women. Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women – and too many women, particularly our youngest, most diverse women, remain unaware. This year we’re calling a Code Red; underscoring the urgent need to help all women ensure a healthy, positive significant future for themselves and those they care for. Post a photo of yourself in red with #WATCHME Go Red.

Feb. 11: Red Dress Collection – an exclusive event where dozens of diverse personalities strut down the catwalk shining a light on heart disease in women. Join the celebration and watch the live stream here.

The first American Heart Month, which took place in February 1964, was proclaimed by President Lyndon B. Johnson via Proclamation 3566 on December 30, 1963. The Congress, by joint resolution on that date, has requested the President to issue annually a proclamation designating February as American Heart Month.

Stats and Facts

· Heart disease remains the number one cause of death in the United States and along the Alabama Gulf Coast.

· Coronary heart disease accounted for approximately 13% of deaths in the United States in 2017, causing 365,914 deaths.

· Someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds on average.

· When considered separately from other cardiovascular diseases, stroke ranks number five among all causes of death in the US, causing 146,383 deaths in 2017.

· In 2017, stroke accounted for about one of every 19 deaths in the United States.

· The American Heart Association has funded more than $4.5 billion in research since 1949 and funds more research into cardiovascular diseases and stroke than any other private not-for-profit organization except for the federal government.

· From 2013 to 2016, 57.1% of non-Hispanic (NH) Black females and 60.1% of NH Black males had some form of cardiovascular disease. For additional information, charts and tables, see Heart Disease & Stroke Statistics -2020 Update

The American Heart Association's signature initiative, Go Red for Women®, is a comprehensive platform designed to increase women's heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally. While nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women. For 17 years, Go Red for Women® has encouraged awareness. The movement harnesses the energy, passion, and power of women to band together and collectively wipe out heart disease. It challenges them to know their risk for heart disease and take action to reduce their personal risk. It also gives them tools they need to lead a heart-healthy life.