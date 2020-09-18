‘We want to stand with you:’ Gov. Ivey, state officials give update on Hurricane Sally recovery on Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Sen. Doug Jones and other state officials gave an update on Hurricane Sally recovery on Dauphin Island Friday afternoon.

After surveying the damage from a helicopter, Ivey said, “It’s mighty bad, thank goodness only one life has been lost so far, and our prayers go out to the family.”

Ivey urged residents to be patient in recovery efforts and to reach out to local officials for help.

“We want to stand with you and are here to be of help to you. Reach out to your local officials,” Ivey said.

Ivey said the state is working “shoulder-to-shoulder” with local officials in the recovery effort. She expressed her appreciation for local first responders, deputies, linemen and “countless others.”

“The people of Alabama are praying for the people of this area. You are in their thoughts and prayers, and together, if we stand strong and do the very best, we can all get through this,” Ivey said. “We’ve done this before and we can do it again. I predict we will be stronger in the future.”

Alabama State Sen. Doug Jones said the federal government is here to help and speed up recovery efforts through FEMA.

“I ask folks to remember: It is a lot of damage out there. The damage is incredible. This is not going to be something you can always do in a matter of days, a lot of people hurting and needing help,” Jones said. “We are going to do everything we can to move the process along.”

Jones said there is a limited number of resources on the city, county, and state levels, and the federal government will assist in the recovery effort.

“This is a team effort. Everybody is pulling in the same direction,” Jones said. “The only way we get through this is by pulling together.”

Brian Hastings, director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, said he is “very pleased where we are right now” in terms of recovery, and he encouraged volunteer activity to help during this “long recovery.”

“Just because you don’t hear someone asking for help doesn’t mean they don’t need help,” Hastings said.

Chris Blankenship, commissioner for the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, said the state is working with Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier and county commissioners to survey marine damage now.

“The people here are very resilient,” Blankenship said. “I know they will bounce back very quickly.”

Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier expressed his appreciation for the state and county assistance.

“Having everyone here to see firsthand what’s going on, to talk with them, we have a good line of communications going, and I’m very excited about getting back to normal,” Collier said.

