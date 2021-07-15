‘We simply want it back’, Freedom Fighter historical sign stolen in Clarke County

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A historical marker honoring Freedom Fighter Hal, namesake of Hal’s Lake community, was stolen this year in Carleton.

The Clarke County Historical Museum says the sign was to be dedicated by the National Park Service this year and be added to the National Underground Railroad to Freedom program. Hal was an enslaved man that led a rebellion with his followers in 1827 and established a haven for other runaways.

“We are devastated the marker was taken. It was of no monetary value; the value was to the people of Clarke County who desire to learn more about history. Hal and his story deserve recognition. We simply want the marker back, and I hope the people responsible will return it. We will accept it with no questions asked.” Clarke County Museum Director Kerry Dunaway





The museum says the sign stood on Choctaw Bluff Road on the south side of the county and went missing sometime after April 21. The marker cost between $1,500-$2,500, and it is about seven feet tall and quite heavy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department at 251-275-8156 or the Clarke County Museum at 251-275-8684.