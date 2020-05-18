‘We have truly witnessed a miracle:’ Kidney recipient, donor are recovering well

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) — “God is so good. Our prayers are being answered. Every detail he has been in complete control,” said Amy Turner of Fairhope. Her husband, Todd Turner received a kidney from Gennifer Taloney of Fairhope.
Both left the Eastern Shore Friday and underwent surgery today at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Referring to Taloney recovering in her room, “Gennifer looks like Sleeping Beauty. She looks like a princess. She is our living princess. It’s just a miracle. We have truly witnessed a miracle today.”
Gennifer agreed to donate her kidney to Todd who was in kidney failure, even during a pandemic. “What perfectly healthy human goes into a hospital with a mask on and gives something of herself when she doesn’t have to? I know God is going to bless her in a mighty way.”
Todd’s surgeon told Amy that Gennifer’s kidney “is doing exactly what it’s supposed to do. It’s producing tons of urine. I’m just trembling. I’m telling you God is at work. We give him all the praise, honor and glory for this.”
