WCSO seeking information on the location of a runaway juvenile

Unedited press release from WSCO

January 15, 2020

WALTON COUNTY, Fla— Walton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager.

Adreonna “Jade” Stogner, 16, ran away from her home off County Highway 147 W in Paxton on January 7th leaving behind a note to her parents. She was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Stogner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 892-8186 or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS. Submit a web tip at http://www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com/ or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile Application or the Walton County Sheriff’s Office smartphone app. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

Stogner is described as a white female, with blonde hair, brown eyes, and fair skin. She weighs approximately 118 pounds and is 5’0 tall.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office has been working closely with Stogner’s parents who desperately want her to come home.

