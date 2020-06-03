WCSO: Autistic 3-year-old Florida child missing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. — A 3-year-old child with autism is missing and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to notify them.

Full release from WCSO is below:

Walton County Sheriff’s Office is in the area of Morrison Springs Road in Ponce De Leon searching for a missing 3-year-old boy with autism.

The child was last seen wearing only a diaper. There was approximately an hour time gap between when the child was last seen and when our agency was called.

Walton Correctional Institution has been asked to bring their K9 Teams to assist.

If you locate this child, please notify the Walton County Sheriff’s Office by calling (850)-892-8111 or call 911.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories