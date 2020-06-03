WCSO: Autistic 3-year-old Florida child missing

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. — A 3-year-old child with autism is missing and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to notify them.

Full release from WCSO is below:

Walton County Sheriff’s Office is in the area of Morrison Springs Road in Ponce De Leon searching for a missing 3-year-old boy with autism.

The child was last seen wearing only a diaper. There was approximately an hour time gap between when the child was last seen and when our agency was called.

Walton Correctional Institution has been asked to bring their K9 Teams to assist.

If you locate this child, please notify the Walton County Sheriff’s Office by calling (850)-892-8111 or call 911.

LATEST STORIES: