Watkins Glen International postpones Opening Weekend due to Coronavirus

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) -- Maryland Governor Larry Hogan made an emergency order Monday to close all dine-in service in bars and restaurants from 5 p.m. on March 16. The governor's office said drive-thru, carryout, and delivery service will still be allowed. The governor did not specify an end time to this order.

The order was in an effort to encourage "social distancing" which is a practice to "stop or slow down the spread of a highly contagious disease" by avoiding social gatherings and public places where groups of people come together, according to the Public Health Department of Santa Clara County, California.