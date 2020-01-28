Watershed management plan in works for south Baldwin County

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Do you live, work or play in Gulf Shores? If so, you’re asked to attend an upcoming meeting to discuss the important watershed in south Baldwin County.
The focus is on Little Lagoon and Perdido Pass. Area leaders are working to create a watershed management plan with the Mobile Bay National Estuary Program.
A meeting to discuss the topic will be held on February 6th at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Gulf State Park Learning Campus located at 20249 Highway 135 in Gulf Shores.
