Watershed management plan in works for south Baldwin County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Do you live, work or play in Gulf Shores? If so, you’re asked to attend an upcoming meeting to discuss the important watershed in south Baldwin County.

The focus is on Little Lagoon and Perdido Pass. Area leaders are working to create a watershed management plan with the Mobile Bay National Estuary Program.

A meeting to discuss the topic will be held on February 6th at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Gulf State Park Learning Campus located at 20249 Highway 135 in Gulf Shores.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories