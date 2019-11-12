Waterfront Rescue Mission in Pensacola shelters people from cold weather

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — News 5’s Caroline Carithers visited the Waterfront Rescue Mission in Pensacola, Florida to talk to employees and guests about what the facility has to offer especially given the frigid temperatures.

Bob Rogers, an employee at Waterfront Rescue Mission, says that when the weather gets cold, they see a surge of 20% to 30% of attendees. He goes on to say, “People do not realize it, but people freeze to death here in Northwest Florida when the weather gets this cold.” They encourage everyone to spread the word in order to help as many people they can.

Johnnie C. Davis is a guest of Waterfront Rescue Mission and is immensely grateful for their services. He expresses that it is the place to be “if you want to get your life right.” He continues, “They have all kind of food. Spiritual food and good eating food!” Johnnie thanks the mission for accepting him for who he is, no matter his past. He stresses that they only focus on the future and lend a helping hand whenever needed.

You can donate to the Waterfront Rescue Mission online, volunteer your time, donate food (Thanksgiving food drive coming up), and donate coats or blankets for guests in this cold weather.

Check out the video for more details!