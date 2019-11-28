Waterfront Rescue Mission holds annual Thanksgiving meal for the homeles

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG) — Waterfront Rescue Mission held it’s annual Thanksgiving Day lunch for the homeless on Thursday. John Chissum says he’s been homeless for the last six months.

“I’m homeless and I would not be eating right now if waterfront was not doing what it was doing,” Chissum said. “I’m truly grateful.”

Vice President of Public Relations Angie Ishee says over 1,000 meals will be served in the community throughout the day.

“We will have about 250 meals for the homeless and hopeless,” Ishee said. “Also those individuals that might be lonely or hungry. Then we send out about 350 meals to people who can’t join us.”

Ishee says this is the 70th anniversary of waterfront’s Thanksgiving meal. She says they prepared over 100 turkeys with all the sides for people in the community to enjoy. Chissum says this meals means everything to him.

“It’s difficult, it’s a whole different world from most people understand for the holidays,” Chissum said. “It’s lonely sometimes.”

Ishee says the next meal will be on Christmas Day.