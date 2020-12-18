Water your Christmas trees, US agency warns

(NewsNation Now) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued its yearly warning of the dangers of not watering your Christmas tree during the holiday.
In the video above, the agency showed how quickly a dry Christmas tree burns compared to a watered one.
“Many people have real Christmas trees in their homes for the first time ever this holiday season,” the agency tweeted. “Make sure you keep your tree well watered. A dry Christmas tree burns faster than newspaper.”
LATEST STORIES:
- NFL Week 15 Preview: Kansas City Chiefs vs New Orleans Saints
- College students recruited as teachers to keep schools open
- VIDEO: ICE deportation flights continue from South Texas
- Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, Twin Cities Hospital to receive first distribution of COVID-19 vaccines early next week
- Baldwin County remains in high-risk category for COVID-19