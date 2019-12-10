Water main break creates large hole on Cottage Hill Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A water main break has created a large hole on Cottage Hill Road at Able Court.
MAWSS is on the scene right now assessing the situation and a repair crew is on the way.
A WAVE bus noticed the hole and notified authorities.
by: Carey CoxPosted: / Updated:
