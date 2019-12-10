Water main break creates large hole on Cottage Hill Road

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A water main break has created a large hole on Cottage Hill Road at Able Court.

MAWSS is on the scene right now assessing the situation and a repair crew is on the way.

A WAVE bus noticed the hole and notified authorities.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories