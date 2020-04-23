WATCH: Wind, rain and minor flooding near Garden Street in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — High winds, rain and minor flooding were seen around 2 p.m. Thursday at our WKRG Pensacola bureau at 220 W. Garden St.

This is the same line of storms that possibly caused a tornado to form in Fort Walton Beach.

Watch the video above to see what it looked like.

