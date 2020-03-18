Coronavirus Cancellations

WATCH: UAB doctor explains testing procedure for COVID-19

by: Erica Pettway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB assistant professor in the UAB Division of Infectious Diseases, Jodie Dionne-Odom. described the testing procedure used to detect coronavirus at a press conference Wednesday.

“This virus is relatively easy to detect. It lives in your nose. So if you have to have a test, it’s not going to be a blood test, its not going to be an invasive procedure. It’s basically a cotton-tipped swap that your doctor or provider will put in the back of your nose. Anybody who has had a flu test, this is a very similar swab that we do for a flu test.”

