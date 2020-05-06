WATCH: UAB pediatrician discusses evidence of risk for COVID-19 combined with smoking, vaping

News

by: Erica Pettway

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) UAB will be hosting a discussion with Susan Walley, M.D., a pediatrician at UAB, and chair of the section on tobacco control for the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Dr. Walley will speak about the emerging evidence on the increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease when combined with smoking and vaping. She will also comment on general questions about children and COVID-19 in her role as a practicing physician at Children’s of Alabama.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state has 8,449 confirmed cases and 339 coronavirus-related deaths. Health experts say that so far 108,269 tests have been completed and 1,138 people are being hospitalized and treated for the virus at this time statewide.

For more information visit, uabmedicine.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories