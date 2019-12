ORLANDO, Fla (WIAT)- Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made the trip with his teammates for the Citrus Bowl January 1 against Michigan.

CBS 42 is told Tagovailoa is continuing rehab in Orlando after surgery on his dislocated hip ended his season on November 18.

Tagovailoa has not made his intentions public on if he will stay for his senior season in 2020 or enter the NFL Draft.