WATCH: SpaceX Dragon splashes down along northwest Florida Gulf Coast

(WKRG) — The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere and splashed down off the coast of Pensacola at about 9:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8.
WKRG News 5 viewer Dr. Mark Isley sent in this video he captured in Gulf Shores as the Dragon Endeavour re-entered Earth’s atmosphere.
John Oldshue sent WKRG News 5 this video of Dragon’s re-entry from his spot in Fairhope.
WKRG News 5’s camera overlooking Mobile River caught a glimpse of the capsule making its way back into the Earth’s atmosphere.
Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA, Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, and Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency spent over six months living and working on the International Space Station, contributing to hundreds of scientific investigations and technology demonstrations to help prepare for future exploration missions and generate innovations to benefit life on Earth, according to NASA.