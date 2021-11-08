WATCH: SpaceX Dragon splashes down along northwest Florida Gulf Coast

In this image taken from NASA video, the SpaceX Dragon capsule, carrying four astronauts, splashes down into the Gulf of Mexico near Pensacola, Fla., late Monday Nov. 8, 2021, as it returned to Earth to end a 200-day space station mission that began last spring. (NASA via AP)

(WKRG) — The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere and splashed down off the coast of Pensacola at about 9:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8.

Stunning sights tonight over the Gulf of Mexico as the @SpaceX #Crew2 mission came to an end. The #DragonEndevour splashed down tonight near Pensacola, FL. This is the view from Gulf Shores, AL.

Photo: Dave Kreigler @WKRG #alwx pic.twitter.com/IJ11Bpgdkt — Ed Bloodsworth (@WKRGEd) November 9, 2021

WKRG News 5 viewer Dr. Mark Isley sent in this video he captured in Gulf Shores as the Dragon Endeavour re-entered Earth’s atmosphere.

John Oldshue sent WKRG News 5 this video of Dragon’s re-entry from his spot in Fairhope.

WKRG News 5’s camera overlooking Mobile River caught a glimpse of the capsule making its way back into the Earth’s atmosphere.

Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA, Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, and Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency spent over six months living and working on the International Space Station, contributing to hundreds of scientific investigations and technology demonstrations to help prepare for future exploration missions and generate innovations to benefit life on Earth, according to NASA.