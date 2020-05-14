WATCH: Reps. Sewell, Singleton, England discuss the state’s plans for $1.8B Fed COVID-19 relief funding

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are 10,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. Health officials say 450 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported.
138,103 coronavirus tests have been completed. Also, 1,331 people are in hospitals statewide being treated for the virus.

Thursday afternoon United States Representative Terri Sewell, Democratic leader of Alabama District 7, will host Alabama State Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton (D-24) and Alabama State Representative Chris England (D-70) to discuss the state legislature’s plans for the $1.8 billion in federal funding for coronavirus relief.

