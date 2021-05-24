WATCH: Pensacola skate team shreds abandoned airport terminal for Red Bull competition

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Skateboarding team ‘Waterboyz’ out of Pensacola Florida showed off some serious moves in a recent video for the Red Bull Terminal Takeover competition.

Five crews each comprised of 4-5 skaters and 1 filmer representing Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Louisiana met up at the old MSY Terminal for the ultimate skate jam and content capture sessions. Red Bull Terminal Takeover

Voting for the competition opened May 24. The wining team will receive $5,000.

Click here to watch all of the videos and vote.

More about Waterboyz.