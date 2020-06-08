WATCH: Oxford PD officer involved in shooting after pursuing stolen vehicle, man in stable condition

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — An Oxford police officer was involved in a shooting after pursuing a stolen vehicle Monday afternoon.

According to Oxford PD Chief Bill Partridge, officers pursued a stolen SUV out of Florida at 2 p.m. The vehicle stopped on Richeytown Road where the suspect, 28-year-old Terrell Lawler Jr., exited the vehicle.

During a standoff with police, Lawler refused to drop an item he was holding. Chief Partridge did not specify what the item was but said that officers believed it to be a weapon. Officers fired and Lawler was hit one time. He was transported to UAB Hospital and is now in stable condition.

The Talladega County District Attorney’s Office is now handling the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

OXPD Officer involved shooting after pursuit of a stolen vehicle. We will be updating as soon as possible. — Bill Partridge 🇺🇸 (@ChiefBPartridge) June 8, 2020

Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS