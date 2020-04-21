WATCH: ‘Operation Back to Work’ rally held in Montgomery as many demand Gov. Ivey reopen Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey says the ‘stay-at-home’ order remains in place until April 30 as she and her coronavirus task force work through the data received from health officials regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, many people gathered in protest in a massive rally near the Alabama State Capitol Building in Montgomery demanding that Gov. Ivey reopen Alabama.

Around 50 people were seen driving around with signs and American flags on their vehicles. Another 50 or more people were standing in protest as they were spread out on the sidewalks holding signs, and flags yelling about the need to get back to work.

Some people in attendance were wearing masks as they yelled for the governor to reopen the state. As the protest was underway in downtown Montgomery, police officers reminded everyone to continue to social distance.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, right now the state has 5,204 confirmed cases and 144 coronavirus-related deaths.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, State Health Officer Dr. Harris said that they are encouraged by the numbers and see fewer cases per day, for the most part, as of recent days. He says, that the state has reached the period where health officials thought that there would have been a hospital surge, and that has been contained in the state’s hospitals, which is a good sign.

Gov. Ivey says the decision to reopen Alabama is based on data, not the desired date.

