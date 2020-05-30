WATCH: NAACP, 100 Black Men of Birmingham, local clergy hold prayer vigil, balloon release for George Floyd

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the nation mourns another senseless loss of a black person’s life at the hand of law enforcement, unrest continues to escalate across the country. The NAACP, 100 Black Men of Birmingham and local clergy are calling for a candlelight vigil and balloon release to pray for peace, justice, and change.

Chris Anderson, a member of the 100 Black Men of Birmingham and a former Birmingham Police detective stated, “This is a time for our communities to stand together, not to fall apart.”

Many gathered in Kelly Ingram Park to honor and remember the life of not only George Floyd, but countless other black men and women who have lost their lives at the hands of law enforcement.

People of all, races, ages, and backgrounds came together Friday evening, with masks on their faces and signs in their hands demanding peace, justice, and change in light of the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Birmingham NAACP President Dorothea Crosby encouraged organization members, area clergy, elected officials, and the entire community no matter their race, age, or background to come together to show unity during this challenging moment in our country’s history.

Retired Birmingham Police Detective, Chris Anderson and Jefferson County District Attorneys Lynneice Washington, and Danny Carr delivered encouraging remarks during the rally before the black balloons were released into the air.



Everyone who attended the rally, yelled: “I can’t breathe!” Some of the last few words, George Floyd said as he was in handcuffs on the ground.

