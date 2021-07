MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile first responders got into the patriotic spirit and put on a stunning light show set to the tune of the Star-Spangled Banner at Battleship Memorial Park.

Mobile Fire-Rescue posted the video Friday night ahead of the Fourth of July Holiday weekend. Vehicles from Mobile Police, Mobile Fire-Rescue, Mobile County EMS, Newman’s Ambulance were used to put on the light show. The video was produced by Grizzled Productions.