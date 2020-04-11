WATCH: ‘Love Triangle’ leaves woman dead; female BPD detective arrested

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith announced sad breaking news Saturday morning.

Chief Smith says that a woman was found shot and killed in what police are calling a ‘love-triangle’ gone bad.



Friday night around 11:51 p.m. officers from the West precinct responded to shots reported on Pearson Avenue.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found a woman who had been shot multiple times inside of an unmarked Birmingham Police vehicle.



The victim was taken to UAB Hospital where she died Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was found in an unmarked police car with an off-duty Birmingham Police detective.

It was determined that the suspect and the shooter were also off-duty police detectives.

Chief Smith says that at 6:46 Saturday morning, 39-year-old Alfreda Fluker, a Birmingham Police Detective accused of shooting and killing the woman, was taken into custody from her home on the west side of Birmingham to the Birmingham Police Department Headquarters.

Fluker worked for the Birmingham Police Department for 15 years in the crime reduction unit. She will be taken to the Jefferson County jail and will be charged with multiple charges, murder being the highest charge.

Police Chief Smith said that the love triangle has been going on for quite some time and it is under investigation.

Police say the male detective involved in the investigation was not injured during the shooting.

The victim and the male detective have not been identified at this time.

It was determined that the motive for the shooting was domestic in nature.

The Birmingham Police Department has contacted the Alabama Law Enforcement Investigation Bureau and they will be handling the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.

