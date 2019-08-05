1  of  3
Vigil held in Oregon District for Dayton mass shooting victims

DAYTON (WCMH) — A community in mourning is gathering Sunday evening to remember the lives lost in the tragic mass shooting outside Ned Peppers in the Oregon District of Dayton.

Nine victims were killed when the suspect, identified by police as 24-year-old Connor Betts of Bellbrook, Ohio, opened fire at 1:07 a.m. ET.

The vigil is taking place along 5th Street in the Oregon District of Dayton, near where the shooting occurred.

The suspect’s sister, 22-year-old Megan Betts, was killed in the gunfire, along with 27-year-old Lois L. Oglesby, 38-year-old Saeed Saleh, 57-year-old Derrick R. Fudge, 30-year-old Logan M. Turner, 25-year-old Nicholas P. Cumer, 25-year-old Thomas J. McNichols, 36-year-old Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis and 39-year-old Monica N. Brickhouse.

“We’re believing that Dayton can be stronger,” said Renard D. Allen Jr., pastor at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church during his opening prayer. “We’re believing that Dayton will be stronger. We’re believing that whites and blacks and people of all races can be united. We’re believing.”

Police shot and killed the suspect, who was wearing body armor and using a .223 caliber rifle during the first 30 seconds of the shooting. The rifle was fitted with a magazine that allowed it to have a capacity of 100 rounds, police said.

27 others were injured and taken to area hospitals.

