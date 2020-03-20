WATCH: United Way CEO announces ‘Community Crisis Fund’ for those impacted by COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to face the country there is a profound impact on the economy and it has greatly expanded the need for charitable organizations to provide additional services in an unprecedented manner.

Current economic conditions will undoubtedly have a major impact on the contributions and other sources of revenue, which are the lifeblood of many charitable organizations.

In an effort to help those in need, the United Way CEO announced a new fund called the ‘Community Crisis Fund’ that is now in place to help those impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

There are 23 United Ways across the state of Alabama and they are all coming together for the ‘Community Crisis Fund.’ The United Way and their Board of Directors have come together to make a $1 million dollar commitment to help kick-off the fund.



For more details regarding the ‘Community Crisis Fund,’ visit, www.uwc.org

Also due to the coronavirus outbreak, the American Red Cross has canceled more than 5,000 blood drives across the country. And that has resulted in missing over 170,000 donations.

But here in the Alabama and Mississippi region, 83 cancelations have happened, resulted in 3100 units not being received.

The American Red Cross says that they know many people may be hesitant about giving blood at this time but they have taken the needed precautions to ensure safety for donors and the staff. Health officials say they are checking the temperatures of everyone who wants to donate.

They are also separating the beds used and they are providing hand sanitizer and practicing social distancing. So now the American Red Cross is asking that anyone who is available to please give to help those in need.



For more details visit Redcross.org or send them a message on their Facebook page at American Red Cross.

Also, the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama says that they have been working with the United Way as they are continuing to serve the Latino community during the COVID-19 crisis. Organizers are asking that anyone who can please support those in need.

For more information www.hiccalabama.org

To be connected to more resources you can dial 211. If you are a helping organization that wants to help call 211. OR if you are someone who needs help you can also call 211.

Also to protect their client’s ‘Meals on Wheels’ is going to a pack of meals to help decrease the spread of the coronavirus. And Blue Cross Blue Shield just made a huge donation to ‘Meals on Wheels’ to help with the efforts of feeding seniors and those in need.



United Way is one of America’s charities that is a front-line responder when it comes to providing food, shelter, medical services, and other critical services to those in need in communities around the world.