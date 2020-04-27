WATCH LIVE: UAB to provide updates on the current state of COVID-19

by: Erica Pettway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) UAB will provide updates regarding the current state of COVID-19 during a press conference.

Jordan DeMoss, M.S., Vice President, Clinical Operations at UAB Medicine will discuss updates regarding testing in local communities here in Birmingham. Rachael Lee, M.D., UAB Hospital epidemiologist, will discuss the state of COVID-19 in Alabama and nationally, as well as and where testing stands statewide.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are about 6,429 confirmed cases and 219 coronavirus-related deaths. Health officials say that 73,732 people have been tested, and 859 people are being treated and hospitalized for the virus.

For more information regarding COVID-19 visit, UABmedicine.org.

