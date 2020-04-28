LIVE: Tuscaloosa Mayor to discuss reopen plans during city council meeting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is expected to discuss his plans to reopen Tuscaloosa during the city council meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The Reopen Tuscaloosa plan, which was presented to the City Council on April 28, lays out phases by which businesses in Tuscaloosa may begin to reopen in a medically-sound way. According to the executive order, each phase will only be implemented as medical evidence demonstrates that it is safe to do so.

The operational phases are as follows:

Phase 1: Anything currently operating may continue to operate. Plus, general retail and commercial services may operate at no more than 50% capacity, appointment-based services and masks are encouraged.

Phase 2: Everything from phase 1 may continue to operate. Restaurants may operate dining rooms at 50% capacity, bars may operate table service and close personal services (barbers etc.) may operate by appointment only.

Phase 3: Everything from phases 1 & 2 may continue to operate. All businesses (including entertainment venues & fitness) and community operations (PARA, etc.) may operate at 50% capacity.

The City of Tuscaloosa will enter Phase 1 on May 1 and will remain in this phase until May 15 in accordance with the State of Alabama’s Safer at Home Order.

The timing of entry into subsequent phases will be determined based on relevant criteria and additional Health Orders issued by the State. Businesses with operations spanning multiple phases may operate the portions of their operations allowed under the current phase.

City-hosted events and public gatherings on City property will be phased in after the completion and evaluation of all three phases. This executive order does not affect the activities of religious entities, healthcare providers, caregivers or education providers. These institutions shall continue to follow and comply with the Alabama Department of Public Health Orders.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are about 6,644 confirmed cases and 242 coronavirus-related deaths in the state. Health officials say that 75,138 people have been tested, and 903 people are being treated and hospitalized for the virus.

Tuscaloosa County has 196 confirmed cases and 3,166 coronavirus tests have been completed according to help officials.

The meeting will take place at 4 p.m.

Tune in right here for the Live stream.