WATCH: Sen. Doug Jones provides updates on COVID-19 response, discuss test expansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) The Alabama Department of Public Health says the state has 6,943 confirmed cases and 267 coronavirus-related deaths. Health officials say that about 87,364 tests have been completed so far and 963 people are being treated and hospitalized in Alabama for COVID-19.

Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) will be joined by Richard Myers, PhD, and Neil Lamb, PhD, from the HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology, to share updates about the response to COVID-19 in Alabama and discuss the importance of rapidly expanding our testing capacity.

Richard Myers, PhD, leads the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology as president and science director. He also sustains a large, active laboratory conducting research using genomics tools and genetics to understand how genes interacting with the environment contribute to human diseases and other traits.

Neil Lamb, PhD, oversees all educational programming developed at HudsonAlpha as vice president for educational outreach. Lamb creates innovative teacher training, student experiences, public enrichment, classroom kits and digital resources that re-shape how science education is delivered.

