WATCH: Sen. Doug Jones provides updates on COVID-19; need for more relief legislation

News

by: Erica Pettway,

Posted: / Updated:

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state has 10,700 confirmed coronavirus cases. Health officials say that 450 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported. So far 138,103 tests have been completed and 1,331 people are hospitalized and being treated statewide for the virus.

Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) will hold a press conference Thursday morning in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jones will provide updates about the spread of COVID-19 in Alabama and the need for additional relief legislation in Congress.  

