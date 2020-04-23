LIVE: Sen. Doug Jones, Former U.S. Surgeon General provide updates on COVID-19 response

Alabama Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) will join Dr. Regina Benjamin, former Surgeon General of the United States, to share updates about the response to COVID-19 in Alabama, as well as details on the new relief legislation passed in the Senate on Tuesday.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state has 5,677 confirmed cases and 197 coronavirus-related deaths. Health officials say that about 48,387 people have been tested and 768 are in Alabama hospitals being treated for the virus.

