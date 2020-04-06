WATCH: Rep. Sewell provide updates regarding federal efforts to combat COVID-19

News

by: Erica Pettway

Posted:

Alabama Senator U.S. Representative Terri Sewell (AL-07) will host a video press conference Monday afternoon to provide updates on the coronavirus response efforts.

The press conference will also address Rep. Sewell’s call for Governor Ivey to expand Medicaid and other issues related to the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to Health Officials, the state of Alabama has over 1,950 confirmed coronavirus cases and 32 coronavirus-related deaths. And right now over 240 hospitalizations related to the coronavirus.

