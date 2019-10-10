Watch Live: Reeves, Hood square off in first MS Governor’s debate

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – After a long primary season, the two remaining candidates in the race for governor of Mississippi debate for the first time tonight in Hattiesburg on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi.

Lt. Governor Tate Reeves (R) and Attorney General Jim Hood (D) face off in a one-hour debate that will stream online and be aired across the state of Mississippi. You can watch tonight’s debate in the player at the top of this page.

While Hood coasted through the primary, Reeves faced two tough challengers and was involved in multiple debates. This is the first time a statewide audience will have the chance to see Hood in a setting like the one on tap for this evening.

Tonight’s debate is expected to tackle a number of key topics like infrastructure, education and healthcare.

Mississippi’s current governor, Republican Phil Bryant, is limited by state law to two terms, and he’s backing Reeves. The state’s most recent Democratic governor, Ronnie Musgrove, lost to a Republican in 2003 after serving a single term.

Two other candidates will be on the ballot for governor. The Constitution Party’s Bob Hickingbottom and independent David Singletary are running low-budget campaigns.

Mississippi, Louisiana and Kentucky are the only states electing a governor this year.