PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The trial of Jason Jones, 42, of Fountain, began Tuesday in Bay County.

Jones is accused of killing his mother, Mary Leven, and a bystander, Djuana Newman, in Fountain back in March after going on a rampage and leading the Bay County Sheriff’s Office on a 24-hour manhunt.

He faces two counts of second-degree murder and a count of attempted second-degree murder.

The trial is scheduled to end Wednesday.