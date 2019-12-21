WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota voter frustrated because President Donald Trump would be the only name on the state Republican primary ballot in March is challenging the move and muddying the launch of the state's first presidential primary in decades.

Jim Martin, of Lake Elmo, a small business operator and political independent, filed a lawsuit over the primary rules, the Star Tribune reported. Martin said he doesn't want to participate in a “Soviet-style” election in which the political parties dictate who the voters can elect.