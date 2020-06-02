BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin will hold a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. today, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 to provide an update on the city’s curfew and removal of the confederate monument.
WATCH: Mayor Woodfin provides updates on city’s curfew, removal of Confederate monument
