WATCH: Lt. Gov. Ainsworth, Rep. Garrett release ‘Reopen Alabama Responsibly Phase: I’ report

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth and State Rep. Danny Garrett (R – Trussville)held a news conference to announce a series of recommended steps for reopening Alabama’s economy.

This request was formulated at the request of Governor Kay Ivey.

According to Health officials, the COVID-19 infection rate indicated a downward trend last week, so Ivey asked the Small Business Commission to submit recommendations for safely reopening businesses, restoring commerce, and recharging Alabama’s economy while, at the same time, protecting the public health.

A subcommittee of business leaders and members of the Alabama Legislature drafted the “Reopen Alabama Responsibly Phase: I” report that has been submitted to the governor, and the full commission ratified its contents. State Representative Danny Garrett, who led the subcommittee, reached out to business owners across all industry sectors in order to provide the most comprehensive recommendations possible.

Governor Ivey has said the economic resumption plan will be weighed alongside the recommendations of State Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and other medical professionals working to ensure that COVID-19 numbers continue to stabilize and decline.

She expects to join Dr. Harris in issuing a new and updated State Public Health Order “on or before April 28.”

To see the complete report visit.