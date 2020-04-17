WATCH: Lt. Gov. Ainsworth, Rep. Garrett release ‘Reopen Alabama Responsibly Phase: I’ report

News

by: Erica Pettway

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth and State Rep. Danny Garrett (R – Trussville)held a news conference to announce a series of recommended steps for reopening Alabama’s economy.

This request was formulated at the request of Governor Kay Ivey.

According to Health officials, the COVID-19 infection rate indicated a downward trend last week, so Ivey asked the Small Business Commission to submit recommendations for safely reopening businesses, restoring commerce, and recharging Alabama’s economy while, at the same time, protecting the public health.

A subcommittee of business leaders and members of the Alabama Legislature drafted the “Reopen Alabama Responsibly Phase: I” report that has been submitted to the governor, and the full commission ratified its contents.  State Representative Danny Garrett, who led the subcommittee, reached out to business owners across all industry sectors in order to provide the most comprehensive recommendations possible.

Governor Ivey has said the economic resumption plan will be weighed alongside the recommendations of State Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and other medical professionals working to ensure that COVID-19 numbers continue to stabilize and decline. 

She expects to join Dr. Harris in issuing a new and updated State Public Health Order “on or before April 28.”

To see the complete report visit.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories