WATCH LIVE: Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin expected to postpone Presidential Primary

Louisiana will postpone the next month’s Presidential Primary scheduled for April 4 due to coronavirus concerns according to Tyler Brey, a public information officer for the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is set to have a press conference to discuss the decision at 11:30 on Friday.  

