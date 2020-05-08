LIVE: Jefferson County Unified Command, UAB, JCDH to discuss ‘safer-at-home’ order update

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) The Jefferson County Unified Command will be hosting a press conference Friday afternoon.



Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, division director of infectious diseases at UAB, and Mark Wilson, M.D., Jefferson County Health Officer will discuss Governor Kay Ivey’s orders to expand opening more businesses in Alabama.

On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced changes to Alabama’s “safer-at-home” order, allowing many businesses in the state to reopen Monday, with new social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new order will be effective at 5 p.m. Monday, May 11, and will expire at 5 p.m. May 22. Businesses that are eligible for reopening under the amended order include restaurants, bars, breweries, gyms, barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, and tattoo shops.

Specifically, restaurants will be required to have tables separated by 6 feet and will have to undergo strict sanitation guidelines. Gyms and salons will also have to implement their own social distancing guidelines as well.

However, entertainment venues and theaters will remain closed until further notice.

The press conference will take place at 3 p.m.