LIVE: Jefferson Co. Commission declares a state of emergency in response to COVID-19

News

by: Ariel Cochran and Erica Pettway

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — 9:15 A.M. UPDATE– The Jefferson County Commission has officially declared a state of emergency in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.

As of right now, the state of Alabama has 22 confirmed cases and health officials say 12 of those cases are in Jefferson County.

9Today, Jefferson County officials are expected to declare a state of emergency in response to the growing COVID-19 threat, according to the county’s director of public information.

The emergency meeting will take place at 9 a.m Monday. All items on the docket for the commission’s meeting on March 17 will be discussed during this gathering.

