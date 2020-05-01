LIVE: Jefferson Co. Unified Command Center provides COVID-19 response updates

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) The Alabama Department of Public Health reports that the state has about 7,085 confirmed cases and 279 coronavirus-related deaths. Health officials say 89,997 tests have been completed and 991 people are being treated in the hospitals for the virus statewide.

The Jefferson County Unified Command Center (JCUC) will host a virtual/digital News Conference to provide the Unified Command regularly scheduled updates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives from the following agencies will be present: Jefferson County Department of Public Health, Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency, Jefferson County Commission, City of Birmingham, and UAB Medicine. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will also speak regarding updates in the city.

For more information regarding COVID-19 in the state, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.

Visit the Jefferson County Department of Public Health for more COVID-19 resources, here.

