LIVE: JCDH provides coronavirus update; recommends gatherings of 500 or more canceled

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) Thursday afternoon, the Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH) officials will provide what they are calling are a ‘time-sensitive’ update on the Novel Coronavirus Covid-19.



During the press conference, the Jefferson County Department of Public Health officials says that they recommend all events with 500 or more people be canceled immediately.

Health officials also say that as of right now, there are only about 50 people who have been tested in the state of Alabama for the coronavirus.

But there are many, many, more who people have not been tested.



Due to the fact that so many people in Jefferson County, travel and work close to others in public places, like the airport and other places, the risk for COVID-19 is very high.

There is so much of COVID-19 around the U.S. that everyone should just assume that it is here in Jefferson County.



So, therefore, it is just a matter of time before a case is discovered in Jefferson County.

Health experts say that everyone should use social distancing, of about 6 feet between each person.

JCDH, says that they recommend anyone who thinks that they have any symptoms to please contact their doctor.