BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions will hold a press conference in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Sessions will give remarks on the importance of religious liberty and address the recent anti-religious actions taken by the government of Birmingham against the Church of the Highlands.

The press conference will take place at Woodlawn High School located at 5620 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35212.

