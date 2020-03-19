JCDH: All non-essential businesses, services ordered to close due to COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) The Jefferson County Department of Health held a virtual/digital news conference to provide very important updates on the COVID-19 response in Jefferson County.



The Alabama Department of Public Health reports that there are now 78 confirmed cases in the state, 34 of which are in Jefferson County.



Jefferson County Health Officer, Dr. Mark Wilson issued new orders that all non-essential businesses and services close Friday at 5 p.m.

JEFFERSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT PUBLIC HEALTH PRESS RELEASE

NOW, THEREFORE, THESE PREMISES CONSIDERED, it is ordered by the County Health Officer.

Effective March 20, 2020, at 5:00 P.M., all nonessential businesses and services shall be closed. Attached to this Order is a list of all such nonessential business and services. Effective immediately, all gatherings of 10 persons or more, or gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between persons, are prohibited until further notice. This Order shall apply to all gatherings, events, or activities that bring 10 or more persons in a single room or single space at the same time. All Senior Citizen Center gatherings shall remain closed. Senior Citizen Centers and their partners are urged to assure that their clients continue to receive needed meals via curbside pick-up or delivery. Effective immediately, all the following shall remain closed until April 6, 2020 All schools.

Preschools and childcare centers with 12 or more children. This shall not apply to employer-operated childcare centers for the exclusive benefit of essential employees premises of State and Local Governments, First Responders (including EMS and Fire Services), Law Enforcement, Hospitals, Nursing Home/Long Term Care Facilities (including Assisted Living and Specialty Care Assisted Living Facilities), and End-Stage Renal Disease Treatment Clinics, Pharmacies, Grocers and Financial Institutions. This shall also not apply to licensed childcare centers that contract to provide services exclusively to the above-named employers, or that provide services exclusively to children of essential employees of the above-named employers, provided those childcare centers are able to maintain a consistent six-foot distance between children.



Prior to April 6, 2020, a determination shall be made about whether to extend the above closures.

Facilities for care of minor children of essential employees of employers in 4 above may be opened, provided: Operators of these facilities conduct appropriate screening and supervision of their workers to ensure the health and safety of the children under their care.

Operators of these facilities follow a plan, approved by the Jefferson County Department of Health, for social distancing and other measures to prevent spread of disease. All Hospitals and Nursing Home/Long Term Care Facilities (including Assisted Living and Specialty Care Assisted Living Facilities) shall prohibit visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations such as end-of-life. Effective immediately, all elective dental and medical procedures shall be delayed until April 6, 2020. Prior to April 6, 2020, a determination shall be made about whether to extend this provision. Effective immediately, any restaurant, bar, brewery, or similar establishment shall not permit on-premises consumption of food or drink until April 6, 2020. Such establishments may continue to offer food for take-out or delivery provided the social distancing protocols including maintaining a consistent six-foot distance between persons are followed, and provided measures are taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on containers of food and other items transferred between food servers and customers.

Such establishments are strongly encouraged to offer online ordering and curbside pick-up of food.

Hospital food service areas are excluded from this order provided they have their own social distancing plan.

Prior to April 6, 2020, a determination shall be made about whether to extend this provision.

If the organizer or sponsor of an otherwise suspended event desires, they may submit a request for an exemption from this order, at the discretion of the County Health Officer. While the County Health Officer is under no obligation to grant such an exemption, it shall be fairly considered based on the following criteria: Effective measures have been taken to identify those attending the event that may potentially be affected with COVID-19, including but not limited to personal testing for the disease or submission of current medical clearances to the organizer.

Effective measures have been taken to prevent the spread of infection even by those that are infected while not symptomatic, including the provision of anti-infection measures such as proper facemasks, personal sanitation measures, and other measures that may be considered proper.

Requests for an exemption must be submitted AT LEAST two weeks in advance of any scheduled event.

This Order supersedes all orders previously issued by the County Health Officer and shall remain in full force and effect for the duration of the current emergency conditions.

Non-Essential Services

3/19/2020

Entertainment, including night clubs, bowling alleys, arcades, racetracks, indoor children’s play places, pool halls, adult gaming, and entertainment venues

Recreation facilities, including gyms and fitness centers, swimming pools and spas, excluding licensed physical therapy services

Nail salons and spas

Casinos

Concert venues and auditoriums

Theaters

Tourist attractions (including museums, planetariums, parades)

Body art facilities and tattoo services

Tanning salons

Massage parlors

Waxing salons/threading salons

Museums and Galleries

Performing Arts centers/events/rehearsals

Social clubs

Fraternity and Sorority meetings and events

Proms, Formals and other similar events



For more details on the new orders from the Jefferson County Department of Public Health visit their website.

LATEST POSTS