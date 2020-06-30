LIVE: Governor Ivey issues amended ‘Safer at Home’ order; extended until July 31st

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday issued an amended Safer at Home Order to be applied statewide.



The current order, which took effect on May 22, was previously set to expire on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. but has been extended to expire on July 31, 2020, at 5:00 p.m.



During the press conference, Governor Ivey was joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, state Representative Dexter Grimsley, and Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon.

