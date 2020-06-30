LIVE: Governor Ivey issues amended ‘Safer at Home’ order; extended until July 31st

News

by: Erica Pettway

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT)  Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday issued an amended Safer at Home Order to be applied statewide.

The current order, which took effect on May 22, was previously set to expire on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. but has been extended to expire on July 31, 2020, at 5:00 p.m.

During the press conference, Governor Ivey was joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, state Representative Dexter Grimsley, and Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon.

Safer at Home Order

Safer at Home Info Sheet 1

Safer at Home Info Sheet 2

Safer at Home Info Sheet 3

Twelfth Supplemental State of Emergency

PSAs

For more information visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories