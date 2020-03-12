WATCH LIVE: Governor Asa Hutchinson, Secretary of ADH gives update on state’s coronavirus response, school closures expected

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nathaniel Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health is expected to give an update on the state’s coronavirus response.

We’re hearing schools across the state have been directed by the Arkansas Department of Health and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to close from Friday, March 13 until Friday, March 27, with students scheduled to return to school Monday, March 30.

The Little Rock School District, Pine Bluff School District, Bryant School District and Bauxite School Districts have already announced Thursday they are closing.

We’ve heard from districts who are waiting on the governor’s news conference to announce their plans.

We’ll keep you updated on this developing story online and on air.