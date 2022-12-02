BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey will take part in the annual lighting of the Christmas tree at the Alabama Capitol in Montgomery Friday.

The official state Christmas tree is a 40-foot Eastern Red Cedar from Bullock County. The theme of this year’s ceremony is “Every Light a Prayer for Peace.”

Joining Ivey will be Commander and President of the Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base Lt. General Andrea Tullos, Auburn University SGA President Jake Haston, Garden Club of Alabama officials and other community leaders.

The lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m.

Watch the tree lighting above.