LIVE: Gov. Ivey issues new ‘Safer-at-home’ order; retail, beaches allowed to reopen April 30th

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday held a joint press conference to provide further updates on COVID-19. She was joined by the State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, as well as members of the Executive Committee of her Coronavirus Task Force.

During the press conference, Gov. Ivey says that the April 30th, stay at home order will expire at 5 p.m. and that the new order, Safer at Home, order will go into effect until May 15th.

In this new order, retail businesses will be allowed to reopen with only 50% occupancy. Anyone who leaves their home has to wear a face covering, such as a mask in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Also, Alabama beaches will be allowed to open with social distancing still in place.

Work gatherings are still to adhere to the rule of 10 people or less in one area. Gov. Ivey urged employers to make sure that all workplaces are sanitized and clean on a regular a basis.



According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are about 6,580 confirmed cases and 241 coronavirus-related deaths. Health officials say that 74,359 people have been tested, and 900 people are being treated and hospitalized for the virus.

For the latest from the Alabama Department of Public Health visit.