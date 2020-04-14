LIVE: Gov. Ivey, State Health Officer provide updates on efforts to combat COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) Governor Kay Ivey will hold a joint press conference to provide further updates on Alabama’s efforts to combat COVID-19. Joining the governor will be State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are about 3,803 confirmed cases and 62 coronavirus-related deaths. Health Officials say there are about 457 people who are hospitalized in the state and being treated for COVID-19. And over 28,656 people have been tested so far.

Currently the state of Alabama is on a mandatory, ‘stay at home’ order, that is effect until April 30th.

